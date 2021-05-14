Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,229.04 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.30 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,238.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,954.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

