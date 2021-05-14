Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 159.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $154,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VEU stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $63.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

