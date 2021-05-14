Barclays Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $142.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the game software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price.

EA has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $139.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.93 and its 200 day moving average is $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,890.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $344,525.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,962. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $13,785,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 75.6% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

