Brokerages Set LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) PT at $46.00

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research raised their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 19.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 346,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after buying an additional 55,850 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in LKQ by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 168,552 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.