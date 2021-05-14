Morgan Stanley Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $120.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JACK. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.
Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
