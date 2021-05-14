Morgan Stanley Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $120.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JACK. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

