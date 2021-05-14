Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.62. 301,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,081. The company has a market capitalization of $78.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 63,500 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 506,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,616.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 485,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 22.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 448,191 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 63.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86,202 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

