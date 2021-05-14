Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,922. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.64 and its 200 day moving average is $115.96. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $152.21.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $2,676,060. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

