Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

CORE stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,883. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,448,000 after buying an additional 323,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,267,000 after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Core-Mark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,076,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Core-Mark by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after buying an additional 148,659 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

