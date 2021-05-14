Jefferies Financial Group Comments on L Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of L Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of L Brands stock traded up $2.76 on Friday, hitting $68.51. The company had a trading volume of 51,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,920. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of -84.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $71.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $187,393,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $92,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,689.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,730 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other L Brands news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

