Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $770.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of VSH stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. 4,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,665. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.