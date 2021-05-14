Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on SJW Group’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of SJW Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.76 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SJW Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

SJW traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.31. The company had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,118. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. SJW Group has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $71.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,290,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 720,332 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 76.40%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.