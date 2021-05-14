FY2025 EPS Estimates for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Cut by Analyst

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) – Stock analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELAN. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

