Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given a C$12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cormark set a C$12.00 target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.06.

TSE APR.UN traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$12.15. 7,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,425. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.06. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$7.03 and a 1 year high of C$12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$474.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is currently 112.45%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

