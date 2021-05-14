Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) had its price target increased by Acumen Capital from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:BPF.UN traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.22. 16,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.66. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$5.34 and a 12-month high of C$13.75. The company has a market cap of C$288.04 million and a PE ratio of 78.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is 277.84%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

