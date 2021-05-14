TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,282,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,044 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $245,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after buying an additional 364,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after buying an additional 717,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth $8,346,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF opened at $46.29 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.81.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $500,258.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,999 shares of company stock worth $1,961,419. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

