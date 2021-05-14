2,835 Shares in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,835 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after buying an additional 118,933 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,028 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $23,989,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Patrick Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 261,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 59,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other Patrick Industries news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $2,349,156.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,488,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $66,588.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,187,620.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,987 shares of company stock worth $15,651,143 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

