Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,891 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.89% of Freshpet worth $197,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,369,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Freshpet by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after purchasing an additional 169,639 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,868,000 after purchasing an additional 140,846 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,578,000 after purchasing an additional 132,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $164.89 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.24. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,499.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $149,782.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,174 shares in the company, valued at $26,924,089.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,295 shares of company stock worth $1,934,094. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.56.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

