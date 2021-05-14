Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $223.26 Million Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,066,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246,321 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.89% of National Retail Properties worth $223,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 341,895 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 210,771 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,566,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 283,554 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

