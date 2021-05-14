Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $215.28 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,144,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,895 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $215,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock opened at $197.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.38. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.36 and a fifty-two week high of $203.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.54.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.