BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3,481.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total transaction of $148,302.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $360.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.29. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $93.38 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.42.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.