BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,236 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 33.3% in the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth $418,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 11,037.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UCTT opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.