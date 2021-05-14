Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,196 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $90.02 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

