BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $471,000 in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the first quarter valued at about $744,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Total by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,192 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Total by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 187,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 9.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in Total by 70.8% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 126,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 52,465 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of TOT opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total Se has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

