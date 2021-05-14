BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,315 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after buying an additional 346,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5,432.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,009,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,259,000 after buying an additional 170,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.73.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

