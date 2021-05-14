BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 321 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after purchasing an additional 875,562 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $167,039,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NICE by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,347,000 after acquiring an additional 582,453 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 538,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,717,000 after acquiring an additional 161,165 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.08.

Shares of NICE opened at $223.05 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $161.30 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.03.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

