Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 751 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Biogen stock opened at $281.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.02 and its 200 day moving average is $264.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

