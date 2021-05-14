Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $197.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 312.91, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.16.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock worth $299,526,783. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

