Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.04

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 22208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

