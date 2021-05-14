Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Craig Hallum

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday.

BLBD stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,787. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $755.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $109,552.59. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $232,869.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,419,927.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,512,681 shares of company stock valued at $39,192,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 65,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

