Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $350.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $370.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.95.

Shares of WIX traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,503. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.05 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $172.19 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.00 and a 200 day moving average of $278.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,236,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after buying an additional 321,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after buying an additional 270,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

