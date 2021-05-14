Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.65 ($8.99).

FRA SHA traded down €0.29 ($0.34) on Thursday, hitting €7.45 ($8.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,290 shares. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.83.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

