MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus increased their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.40. 21,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,391,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $67.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.42%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

