The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.36

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.36 and last traded at $44.36, with a volume of 21344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

