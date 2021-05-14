Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Gap Up to $19.22

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.22, but opened at $20.96. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 2,732 shares changing hands.

AVIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $102,251,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $54,975,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,791,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $7,391,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,223,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

