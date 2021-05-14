DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $10.52

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $11.16. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 1,539 shares.

DRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $958.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.2719 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,500,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

