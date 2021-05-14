H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Gap Up to $36.84

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.84, but opened at $38.78. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $38.78, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.40 and a beta of 2.40.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,470,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at $2,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

