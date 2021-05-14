H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Gap Up to $36.84

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.84, but opened at $38.78. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $38.78, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.40 and a beta of 2.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,470,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at $2,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.
Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.