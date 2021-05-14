Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 74.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

KMI opened at $18.02 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.