JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Holdings Lifted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in JD.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD opened at $67.03 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

