Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilray by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Tilray by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

TLRY opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

