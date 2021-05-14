13,445 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI opened at $76.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.77. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $59.01 and a 52-week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

