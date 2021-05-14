Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $350,000 in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 204,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 36,569 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 381,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $31.56.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.