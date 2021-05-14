Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM opened at $108.75 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $563.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

