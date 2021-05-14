SALT Price Tops $0.65 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001293 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $52.55 million and approximately $94,569.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00090580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00020170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.35 or 0.01185648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00068699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00113795 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00063203 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

