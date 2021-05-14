Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SEYMF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SEYMF remained flat at $$16.25 during trading hours on Thursday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

