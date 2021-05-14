The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.39. 4,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,872. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $451,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,928,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,495,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $103,993.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,985,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,065,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,554,453 shares of company stock worth $98,231,762. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.