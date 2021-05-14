Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 43.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,984,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $28,651,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,147,000 after acquiring an additional 292,047 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Power Integrations by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,679,000 after acquiring an additional 255,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $16,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

POWI opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $80.79.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $127,537.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $1,102,219.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,731. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

