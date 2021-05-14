Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) PT Raised to $132.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $129.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NARI. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NARI opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.22. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $134,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,774,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock worth $193,789,930.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,268,000 after purchasing an additional 818,787 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 643.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 507,832 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,998,000 after purchasing an additional 423,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,508,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.