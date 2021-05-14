Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 101.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 26,573 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,243,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645 in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.23.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $149.89.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

