Savant Capital LLC Buys 186 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,965. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

