Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Essential Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.15. 194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,688. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

